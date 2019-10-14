Kenya: Remains of 36 Kenyans Who Perished in Ehiopia Air Crash Due in Nairobi

14 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The remains of 36 Kenyans who perished in the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 were expected in Nairobi on Monday morning.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the plane repatriating the remains was scheduled to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 10.25 am.

Representatives of the affected families will accompany the remains from Addis Ababa Ethiopia, in what will be a private event after they asked the government to lock out the media from the airport.

The International Police Incident Response Team identified all the 157 persons on board the ill-fated plane that crashed on March 10, six minutes after takeoff from Addis enroute to Nairobi.

Boeing, the plane's manufacturer has already offered compensation packages to the affected families.

INTERPOL said 48 persons were matched through fingerprints.

The agency worked with 100 Disaster Victim Identification experts from 14 countries in an exercise that lasted 50 days, INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock said.

United States plane manufacturer Boeing on September announced it had rolled out a Sh5 billion Financial Assistance Fund to compensate families that lost their loved ones in two plane crashes involving its 737 MAX aircraft, the recent being Ethiopian Airlines flight 302.

The Chicago-based multinational through administrators - Kenneth R. Feinberg and Camille S. Biros - is set to give each family representing 346 victims $144,500 from the $50 million fund, translating to Sh15 million per family.

