Nigeria: Google to Train 200,000 Students in Nigeria, Others

14 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Google has announced that it is expanding its Digital Skills for Africa programme by engaging local organisations to train 200,000 students in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa in one year.

CS First, the Google programme created by educators and computer scientists, targets children aged nine to 16 years. It introduces coding and computer science to students in a collaborative and creative club environment.

The CS First club members build projects in Scratch (scratch.mit.edu), a blocks-based programming language.

It said the training will be delivered through 26 collaborating organisations across Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa. For areas with limited access to the internet and limited devices, CS First may be delivered through CS Unplugged.

The head of brand and reputation, Sub-saharan Africa, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, said the training programmes seek to improve the children's confidence in interacting with computers and their overall confidence and willingness to try new things.

She said, "With growing internet penetration across Africa, and the increasing trend of kids interacting online, Google believes it is important to provide helpful information to children and parents to enable them to take appropriate measures to stay safe online.

"The training takes learnings from Google's Be Internet Awesome campaign and the content is carefully drafted to provide helpful tips to kids and parents, and information on useful tools like Google's Family Link," she noted.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Company
ICT
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.