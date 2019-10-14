Nigeria: Soyinka - I Don't Hate Any Leader

Lagos — Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday said that he does not hate any politician or political leader in Nigeria.

"I just hate what they do, that's all," he said.

Soyinka spoke at the Freedom Park in Lagos during a pre-launch event of his latest book, "Beyond Aesthetics" and launching of "Beautiful: The Exposition," an Arts collection.

While giving a brief insight into the book, he said he had promised to stop mentioning some names in Nigeria.

He, however, said if any name was found in the yet-to-be-released book, he meant no harm and he had no personal grudges against the individual concerned.

"So, please don't come at me and say why don't you leave this man alone? It's nothing to do with me. It's just a reality and this is also an opportunity to explain to people that there is nothing really personal about some of these heavy duty antagonists you see or read about. No, no, it is not. It's taking power on and power turns ugly which is 99 per cent of the time.

"There are names in this country I have promised myself I will never mention again. So, I will not mention any name. But if you find any such name here, please have patience. Don't just say what on earth is he giving them? Believe me, it's unrelated. Aesthetics, allusion for beauty... "