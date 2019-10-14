Malawi: Pope Representative Tells Malawians to Seek Divine Intervention On Instability

13 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

A representative of Pope Francis in Zambia and Malawi has asked Malawians to seek divine intervention to bring peace threatened by the current political instability.

Apostolic Nuncio with Malawi bishops

Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone said this on Saturday in Lilongwe.

"Malawians need to be firm in prayer. Let the prayer work amidst this political instability," he said.

He said the church would want peace to return to Malawi.

The head of the Catholic Church in Malawi Thomas Msusa condemned violent protests which have led to loss of lives and property.

He said Malawians can protest peacefully.

Msusa said the church has organised countrywide peace prayers in all its churches on October 19.

