Malawi: Mutharika Warns Politicians Against Dividing People On Cultural Lines

13 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Peter Mutharika has warned people to be on the look-out against politicians whom he accused of using culture or culture identity to divide people.

Mulhakho wa Alhomwe Festival for 2019: President Mutharika with Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha

Mutharika said this at Chonde in Mulanje during the commemoration of Mulhako wa Alhomwe annual cultural festival.

"Politicians should not use culture to send people to beat or kill other people, that is not Malawian," said Mutharika.

Mutharika's sentiments come at a time when the president himself has come under intense criticism for using the Mulhako wa Alhomwe to promote his political agenda and that of his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

During the occaassion, Mulhako wa Alhomwe chairman Leston Mulli openly said he is political and supports President Mutharika and his DPP.

Mutharika urged Malawians to be peaceful and love each other.

"I know there are some people who don't want peace. They have gone on rampage destroying schools, burning them," he said.

He then asked his supporters not to retaliate when attacked by people sent by what he called failed and frustrated politicians.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.