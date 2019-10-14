Malawi: Mutharika Warns Politicians Against Dividing People On Cultural Lines

President Peter Mutharika has warned people to be on the look-out against politicians whom he accused of using culture or culture identity to divide people.

Mulhakho wa Alhomwe Festival for 2019: President Mutharika with Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha

Mutharika said this at Chonde in Mulanje during the commemoration of Mulhako wa Alhomwe annual cultural festival.

"Politicians should not use culture to send people to beat or kill other people, that is not Malawian," said Mutharika.

Mutharika's sentiments come at a time when the president himself has come under intense criticism for using the Mulhako wa Alhomwe to promote his political agenda and that of his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

During the occaassion, Mulhako wa Alhomwe chairman Leston Mulli openly said he is political and supports President Mutharika and his DPP.

Mutharika urged Malawians to be peaceful and love each other.

"I know there are some people who don't want peace. They have gone on rampage destroying schools, burning them," he said.

He then asked his supporters not to retaliate when attacked by people sent by what he called failed and frustrated politicians.