Nigeria: Kano - Ganduje Constitutes Cabinet

Kano — Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has finally constituted the state's cabinet, while retaining some of his former commissioners.

A source within the government confided in Daily Trust that among the retained commissioners are those of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba; Local Government, Murtala Sule Garo; Rural Development, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso and Health, Dr Kabir Ibrahim Getso.

Others include the commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Mukhtar; Commerce Ahmed Rabi'u and that of Budget and Planning, Alhaji Shehu Na'Allah.

According to the source, the governor had already sent the names of the nominees to security agencies including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for vetting.

"In fact, the nominees have scaled through the basic screening exercise. The personal screening of the nominees is expected to commence tomorrow (Monday) and end on Wednesday," said the source.

However, when contacted for comment, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, said he was not aware of any list of the commissioners.