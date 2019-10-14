Botswana: Francistown Football Association Gets Boost

Francistown — Francistown Regional Football Association (FRAFA) has received a sponsorship valued at P240 000, which includes kit for referees, two trophies and medals from different companies in and around Francistown.

Speaking during the sponsorship launch, Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti said the gesture comes after realisation that Francistown community supported football in the country.

Letshwiti said football was the mainstay of most cities saying it was critical to start promoting sports tourism.

He appealed to different companies to assist government and sponsor more sports codes so as to develop sports from grassroots level.

FRAFA chairperson, Maokaneng Bontshetse said FRAFA, which was an affiliate of BFA was divided into 17 regions with 40 clubs that stretched from Tonota to Nata and the North East.

Bontshetse commended the sponsors saying the sponsorship came at the time when Francistown was faced with economic challenges following the closure of mines.

He said the sponsors were Jacaranda English Medium School, Adansonia Hotel, Bokgoni Holdings, The World Group, Wheels and B&G Garments.

For his part, the city clerk, Lopang Pule said Francistown was home to the Zebras and the Mares adding that the city was in dire need of such sponsorship as it would boost the the informal sector.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>