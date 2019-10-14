Botswana: BDP Appreciates Batswana's Diversity - Masisi

Makunda — Click to see more pictures

President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi says the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) appreciates what he described as the beauty of diversity among Batswana.

President Masisi, also BDP president, said this at a star rally in Makunda near Charles Hill, recently.

President Masisi shared that plans were underway to introduce indigenous languages like Shekgalagari, Naro, Ikalanga and Seherero, among others in public schools, adding it was a bold step towards an inclusive society.

That, he said would go a long way to preserve indigenous languages and afford the rest of the nation unlimited access to and derive maximum value from wisdom transmitted from generation to generation through language and traditions.

Also, he said that would accelerate the nation towards a knowledge-based economy, and thus encouraged Batswana to patent their traditional way of healing a fractured bone also known as 'go tlhaba thobega '.

He also challenged Baherero to package traditional products like Omaere and explore opportunities presented by the same along the value chain.

He explained that tourists were usually more attracted to unique products they did not have rather than what they had or knew already.

He shared that his administration took a deliberate decision in the recent past to allow Baherero women to wear Otjikaiva, a traditional head gear when taking official pictures.

He explained that the move substantiated the fact that government was alive to the essence of culture and tradition to Batswana. He said it also signified that government was willing to lend an ear and resolve everyday challenges Batswana were faced with.

Further, he indicated that the nation was in advanced talks with Namibia to allow citizens of the two countries to visit using identity cards only.

Thus, he encouraged residents to vote for all BDP candidates in the district, adding what set them apart was the fact they had the only stable party, with sound programmes and a wealth of experience while all opposition parties broke away from other parties, motivated by hate, anger and frustration.

He said BDP was the only party that was able to explain in no uncertain terms what they would do to create sustainable employment for Batswana because they had 53 years of experience in governance.

He said the promises they made were also aligned to Vision 2036 ideals whereas the opposition just plucked figures from the air but failed to explain what they would do to finance the empty promises they made to Batswana.

He said opposition parties also promised Batswana a living wage of P3 000, P2 500 student allowances and P1 500 old age pension but said nothing about the cost of living that would naturally go up and dismissed their claims as sheer eyewash.

He warned Batswana to vote wisely in the next elections, adding the opposition had made concessions with some foreigners to loot the economy, should they assume state power.

Again, he told supporters, who were predominantly pastoralists, that the newly introduced Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) transition Bill was intended to help the national abattoir to help farmers.

He said they would continue looking for new markets for livestock with a view to enable farmers to benefit from their products.

He also pledged to work hard to deliver every pledge the party had made to Batswana if given a fresh mandate.

Former Member of Parliament, Mr Christiaan De Graff urged constituents to vote for the BDP, stressing it was the only party that could secure their future.

He said the BDP inherited the nation from nothingness and steered it thus far as a result of sound programmes.

He also encouraged constituents to vote for Ghanzi South Parliamentary candidate Mr Thato Tshweneyagae whom he described as a capable young leader as well as his team of council candidates.

With them, he said he had no doubt that he had left the constituency in safe hands.

Mr Tshweneyagae, for his part, thanked his predecessor for being what he described as a father and mentor. He applauded President Masisi for having taken critical decisions that impacted positively on the lives of ordinary Batswana in the last 18 months of his tenure in office.

He said the party was now more appealing to Batswana than it was before.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>