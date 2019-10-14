Angola: National Institute Records Over 300 Cases of Breast Cancer

Luanda — The National Cancer Control Institute registered from January to October this year at least 320 cases of breast cancer, the hospital's general director, Fernando Miguel, said on Saturday in Luanda.

According to the official, last year, the institution registered 351 cases, all in an advanced state, which caused some difficulties to doctors.

Fernando Miguel advanced these data while speaking to the press, at the end of a march on the importance and prevention of breast cancer, called "Pink October".

He said it is a very high and worrying number because when the patient arrives at an advanced stage the approach is painful and often unsuccessful because the disease has ramifications.

He explained that the march is part of the prevention strategy, since the disease has no signs like infectious diseases.

On his turn, the president of the Angola Happiness Club, Nadir Ferreira, said the march served to raise awareness among women and men about the need for breast cancer screening.