Botswana: Fencers Braces Tournament

Gaborone — Local fencers have finalised preparations for this years' Thobega Open fencing championship to be held at the University of Botswana (UB) Student Centre on Saturday.

The fencing championship will once again see bitter rivals Tlokweng Fencing Club, UB Hornets Fencing Club and the hosts Thobega Fencing Academy go for the jugular.

A tough match is expected between Thornhill, Legae and Westwood primary schools fencing clubs in the Benjamin's category.

Speaking at an intensive training session at the UB Student Centre on Saturday, one of the organisers of the annual tournament, which is in its second edition, Fencing Master Karabo Thobega said it was all systems go for the closely contested ties, which would feature team events for the first time in an attempt to lift the game to international standards.

The previous championship had seen local clubs feature individuals only. The individual category has all the ingredients of a thriller. In the senior women's epee all eyes will be on Camilla Gombalume of UB and Aobakwe Modise of Tlokweng.

The two had a bumper of a season and are the likely favourites to clinch the much fancied elite women title. In the Benjamin's class, which features athletes aged seven to 13, Lebone Mosinyi of the host club remains a top favourite.

Another enterprising fencer from Thobega academy, Alakanani Warona remains another favourable prospect for the junior male epee.

Warona is also expected to feature in the senior male epee.

Other interesting fencers to look forward to include Pamela Masikara of UB and senior male epee favourite, Thabang Bogatsu of Tlokweng. The tournament was to feature invitational clubs from Namibia and South Africa, but the two could not make it, owing to financial hiccups.

Serowe Fencing Club, one of the active fencing clubs in the country, will also not make it due to lack of funds.

