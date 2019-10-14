Botswana: First Family Bids Uncle Adieu

Moshupa — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi and wife Ms Neo Masisi joined family, friends and mourners to lay his uncle the late Mr Hamilton Otsheleng to rest in Moshupaon October 12.

In a written statement President Masisi said death had robbed his family of a jolly uncle who always enjoyed a light moment with people. He said Mr Otsheleng's memory would always be remembered. The First Family further laid a wreath to honour the memory of the departed uncle.

Mr Otsheleng died Tuesday last week after a short illness aged 85, several speakers described the late Hami as he was affectionately called, as a cheerful person, straight talker and hardworker who never rested from his toils.

A niece who grew up with the departed, Reverend Patricia Pheko said the former was a hardworker right from the start. Although for the best part of his life he had a difficulty walking due to a fracture he once incurred along the way, he never allowed the handicap to stop him from achieving the desires of his heart.

In his last days, a niece Ms Irene Mangope said her uncle always joked that he would soon divorce his wife meaning death would soon do them part as they had vowed to each other.

Another niece Ms Tshireletso Kgakge shared a funny story in which her departed uncle, realizing that one of his friends had lost some teeth, nicely wrapped three cow teeth and sent to him to fill up the gaps.

A nephew from South Africa Mr Bojosi Medupe shared that the family originated from South Africa. He said the Otsheleng family had a strong character from home. He said the late Hami's father Mr Botuloen Otsheleng was one of the first to be converted to Christianity and later moved to Botswana as a London Missionary Society Missionary. He said Mr Botuloeng's two brothers Chere and Edihang later moved from Dikgatlhong where they were born, due to the ravages of the apartheid rule at the time.

Another nephew from South Africa Mr Botsile Otsheleng described his late uncle as a loving man who always encouraged the Otsheleng family to find each other. He said the late uncle was the fabric that kept the Otsheleng family together.

His daughter Ms Keabetswe Otsheleng said her late father was everything a child could ask for in a father. She said her late father loved her cousins and friends as his own but would not spare a rod to spoil a child. Another nephew Mr Masisi Masisi said the late Hami was more than just an uncle to him. He said Mr Otsheleng was also a results oriented disciplinarian who would give him a task and demand it be finished on time. "If not, he would beat you up this minute and be friends with you again the next, "he said.

On behalf of grandchildren Ms Reatile Otsheleng described her late grandfather as a kind, loving friend and super hero.

Area councillor Mr Thompson Sethibe, for his part, also described Mr Otsheleng as a jovial person. He said his great sense of humour made life fun for many.

Mr Otsheleng leaves behind his wife, seven children, 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Source : BOPA