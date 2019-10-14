Zimbabwe: Empathise With the Disabled, Journalists Told

14 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Lawrence Chitumba

The media has been called upon to play an important role in influencing public opinion and attitudes in order to correct misconceptions about disability.

Speaking during an engagement meeting with journalists in Bindura last week, Development Aid from People to People project coordinator Mr Petros Muzuva said there is need for the media to consider the kind of words they use when portraying people living with disabilities.

This follows the societal discourse which looks down upon people living with disability who are portrayed as needing charity and inferior to other human beings as reflected in the political, economic, social and cultural spheres.

"The media should play an important role in influencing public opinion and attitudes in order to correct misconceptions about disability and move away from referring to disabled people as victims and objects of pity and who are unable to do things," he said.

"Journalists should help promote a more inclusive and tolerant society for the people living with disability who constitute 15 percent of the population, but face discrimination and exclusion from basic services such as health, education, training and employment.

"The training of journalists from Mashonaland Central and West is being done so that we share the experiences of those living with disabilities so that when they report they know what kind of words they can use to portray this group of people. Journalists have a role to play to show where these people are and what they aim to do in society," he added.

A Bindura resident who uses a wheelchair, Mr Paul Danger, bemoaned the lack of involvement of people living with disability in infrastructure development by both Government and local authorities and added that he was hopeful that the media will help in articulating their issues.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Human Rights
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.