Mozambique: Momade Ends His Election Campaign in Nacala

Maputo — Nacala (Mozambique), 13 Oct (AIM) - Ossufo Momade, the leader and presidential candidate of Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, on Saturday closed his election campaign in a festive environment in one of the party's strongholds, the northern port city of Nacala.

At his final election rally, in the outlying Nacala neighbourhood of Nacarrula, Momade promised that a future Renamo government will cut electricity and water tariffs, and improve health, education and transport services.

Accompanied by several local cultural groups, Momade made a brief speech, on the grounds that the final day of the campaign should be reserved for festivities. "I just wanted to salute you", he told the crowd. "The campaign is over and you've followed our message for a long time. We're here to agree that, on Tuesday, we are all going to vote for Renamo and for Ossufo Momade, vote for the development of our country".

Momade's reception in Nacala had been prepared over several days, and the streets of the city were filled with Renamo supporters, many of them on bicycles and motor-cycles. This was the first time Momade had visited the city since he was chosen as the Renamo candidate in January.

Nacala now has a Renamo mayor and a Renamo majority on the Municipal Assembly, thanks to the party's victory in last year's municipal elections. In those elections Renamo won in five of the seven municipalities in Nampula province, and the party is clearly optimistic that in Tuesday's elections the Renamo candidate, Luis Mecupia, will be elected Nampula provincial governor.

Nacala has 151,403 registered voters, who will cast their ballots in 205 polling stations.