Mozambique: All Conditions in Place for Frelimo Victory - Nyusi

Maputo — All the conditions exist for the ruling Frelimo Party to win the general and provincial elections scheduled for next Tuesday, declared Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, as he brought his campaign for re-election to a close on Saturday, in the southern city of Matola.

"During the campaign, we showed that we have the best programme to find the best solutions that the country needs", he said. "We are the political organisation that is best prepared to continue the path of building Mozambique as a country of peace, security, public order, political stability, tolerance, social harmony, democracy and national unity, advancing towards sustainable and inclusive economic and social development".

He stressed that to become President of the Republic a candidate does not need to come from any particular ethnic group, be it Maconde, Macua, Shangaan or any other. But he or she does need to be competent, regardless of origin.

Nyusi claimed that, when he went to Mozambique Island (on the coast of the northern province of Nampula), people had told him that a candidate (whom he did not name) "wants to be President because he comes from X or Y. We are not going to vote for him, because he doesn't understand that Mozambique is one and indivisible".

Nyusi said that the Frelimo programme is a series of messages of confidence based on the progress the country has undergone, despite the enormous difficulties his government had faced.

"Today we are here to reiterate our availability and willingness to continue as Frelimo to do more and better", he declared. "If you vote for us, our government in the next five year cycle will attempt to consolidate national unity, ensure effective peace and national reconciliation, defend freedom and territorial integrity, increase job opportunities, improve the capacity of human resources and encourage competitiveness on the market, create growth opportunities for the private sector and stimulate inclusive economic growth".

He promised that, if he is re-elected, he will wage a determined battle against corruption, and defend the whistle-blowers who expose acts of corruption. "We shall catch the corrupt and bring them to trial", he pledged.

Nyusi took the opportunity to praise those members of the defence and security forces who are fighting against the terrorist groups active in several districts in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, who were "working day and night to guarantee protection for the people living in the zones under attack".

"We reiterate our total commitment to guaranteeing security to the population of Cabo Delgado", he pledged.