Botswana: 544 Students Graduate From Ub

Gaborone — The President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, was amongst dignitaries who graced the University of Botswana's 37th graduation ceremony on October 11.

A total of 544 students graduated in the faculties of Health Sciences, Medicine, Science, Engineering and Technology with 24 graduates conferred PhDs, 350 MPhil, Masters and Post Graduate Diplomas, 1 821 Degrees and 259 Diplomas.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Professor Sesae Mphuchane, said the country was stepping into the fourth industrial revolution at a time when the physical and technological environment were going through major changes.

The impact of climate change, she said, was threatening the people's livelihood in many ways and advances in technology were presenting numerous solutions and challenges.

She said there was a greater demand that the institution fully participate in quality education, to serve as a sound foundation for research and innovation, which would come up with meaningful solution.

"We need more than ever before, to provide a conducive technology driven environment in our institutions of learning and innovation, in order to thrive and diversify the economy," she said.

Furthermore, Professor Mphuchane, said there was need that education was purposeful; and policies and commitment must be enabling, genuine, embrace and harness human resource potential that lies in the country.

She said it was also important that problems of unemployment shjould be addressed through innovation.

Digitalisation, she said, had been rapid and it had also transformed the education system, from early childhood through tertiary learning and beyond.

She said availability of information had exposed everyone, including young learner to information sources as it had encouraged self-learning and independence.

"As a result, youth are better prepared for an inclusive education, where they participate without fear, as they are enlightened on topical issues, and they are more aware of their surroundings, and they are bolder in commenting on issues affecting them," she said.

University of Botswana vice chancellor, Professor David Norris said last year, he invited the civil society and other stakeholders to work with UB, so that the institution could be a resource that the sector could rely on, as they rekindle Botswana's inclusive economic diversification drive to ensure that there was participation of women and young people.

He said the universities were perceived as centres of development, hence at the UB, the endeavour was to have a centre of development for Botswana.

Source : BOPA