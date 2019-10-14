Nigeria: Fayemi Pardons 18 Prisoners, Commutes Death Sentences

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has granted clemency to 18 prisoners serving various prison sentences in the Nigerian Correctional Service facilities in Ado Ekiti and Kirikiri Maximum Prison, Lagos State respectively.

Two convicts on death row also got their sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

In addition, the governor has also granted state pardon to one applicant.

This follows the recommendation by the Ekiti State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

Abologbonrin Ojo got state pardon, while Olowo Ajayi, Ojo Fanimara, Olusuyi Olaifa, Williams Sunday, Sylvanus Oferufega, Lucky Suberu, Babatunde Ogunjobi, Tope Ajayi, Lawrence Bamidele, Ogunboyo Richard, Ayodele Ayinde, Adebayo Ojo, Akeem Adebayo, Abirifon Julius and Abirifon Olabode were released from prison.

Tunde Abe and Adeniyi Owolabi got their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

"On behalf of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I congratulate all the beneficiaries specifically those who have been released from the correctional facilities," Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda said.

"It is our expectation that these beneficiaries will make the best use of this second chance by being law-abiding and good citizens."

Also, a statement on Sunday by the Chief Press to the Ekiti governor, Olayinka Oyebode, said the Ekiti State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy considered 50 applications for clemency at its third sitting.

"The applications of these beneficiaries were granted because they have individually demonstrated the potential to turn their lives around," he said.

"The governor believes that the beneficiaries will make the best use of the second chance being given to them by being law abiding and good citizens."

Ondo State, recently also exercised the provisions of the prerogative of mercy to free prisoners in commemoration of the nation's 59th Independence Anniversary.

However, the Ekiti State did not tie the recent exercise to the marking of independence or any special occasion.