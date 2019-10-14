Ethiopia's Prime Minister Wins Noble Peace Prize

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) won this year's Noble Peace Prize for his initiative in ending the border conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea, which lasted for almost two decades.

The announcement was made today in Oslo, Norway, and Prime Minister Abiy is expected to receive the award this December. The award comes with close to 900,000 dollars as a prize.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old environmentalist, was a finalist with Prime Minister Abiy. A total of 301 candidates, 223 individuals and 78 organizations, were in the running for this year's award.

"No doubt some people will think this year's prize is being awarded too early," reads the statement from Norwegian Nobel Committee. "The Committee believes it is now that Abiy Ahmed's efforts deserve recognition and need encouragement."

The Committee also highlighted the challenges in the country, which remain unresolved.

"Ethnic strife continues to escalate, and we have seen troubling examples of this in recent weeks and months," reads the statement.

Prime Minister Abiy is the first Ethiopian leader to win the Nobel, while Emperor Haile Selassie I was a nominee for the Nobel in 1964.