Ethiopia: Statement By High Representative/Vice President Federica Mogherini On the Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Brussels — The Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia is a recognition to a man of courage and to a generation of Africans working for change and reconciliation. His leadership in establishing a dialogue between Ethiopia and Eritrea is giving hope not only to two countries, but to the whole region and to an entire continent. He has shown that while the path to reconciliation can be long and difficult, peace is always possible, even after decades of conflict.

There is a new generation of Africans who are asking for peace, for freedom and for democracy. And this demand is finally turning into real change.

The European Union strongly supports the positive change Prime Minister Abiy is bringing to Ethiopia and to the Horn of Africa, and will continue to support the country and the region on its road to peace. In my meetings with Prime Minister Abiy and my visits to Ethiopia, I confirmed that the European Union will continue to accompany the country and the whole Horn on the path towards greater regional integration.

In times when competition for power is spreading across the region and to the Horn, we stand at the side of bridge-builders like Prime Minister Abiy.

