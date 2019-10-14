Ethiopia: Statement By High Representative/Vice President Federica Mogherini On the Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

11 October 2019
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

Brussels — The Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia is a recognition to a man of courage and to a generation of Africans working for change and reconciliation. His leadership in establishing a dialogue between Ethiopia and Eritrea is giving hope not only to two countries, but to the whole region and to an entire continent. He has shown that while the path to reconciliation can be long and difficult, peace is always possible, even after decades of conflict.

There is a new generation of Africans who are asking for peace, for freedom and for democracy. And this demand is finally turning into real change.

The European Union strongly supports the positive change Prime Minister Abiy is bringing to Ethiopia and to the Horn of Africa, and will continue to support the country and the region on its road to peace. In my meetings with Prime Minister Abiy and my visits to Ethiopia, I confirmed that the European Union will continue to accompany the country and the whole Horn on the path towards greater regional integration.

In times when competition for power is spreading across the region and to the Horn, we stand at the side of bridge-builders like Prime Minister Abiy.

Copyright European Union, 1995-2019

SOURCE European External Action

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: PR Newswire

Most Popular
Ethiopia
Governance
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.