South Africa: Accountable State Spying - Govt Hacking Needs to Be Regulated

analysis

There are some key conditions that must be met before governments are authorised to hack, and these must limit the uses of hacking.

There is a palpable fear gripping South African politicians, activists and journalists at the moment about whether their communication devices are being hacked. Even President Cyril Ramaphosa claims to have been hacked during his campaign for the presidency. Every public figure and prominent politician must dread the possibility of waking up one Sunday to find their hacked and leaked intimate videos circulating on some WhatsApp group.

Yet, surprisingly little is being said about hacking and what to do about it. This is in spite of the fact that regulation of hacking is big news in other countries. This lack of attention is puzzling, as it is probably the most invasive and damaging communication surveillance method of all.

Hacking can be defined broadly as interference with a system to make it act in ways that were not intended or foreseen by the manufacturer or user. Cellphones and laptops can be hacked, but so too can devices that contain sensors and linked to the Internet of Things. This includes everything from the energy grid to your smart electricity meter,...