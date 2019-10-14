Ghana: Hearts, Oly Clash for Homowo Cup

12 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

City rivals, Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics are set to renew their rivalries when they clash at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow for the 2019 Homowo Cup.

The game, which forms part of the Homowo celebrations of the Ga people, will finally witness the two rivals slug it out for the coveted trophy after it was postponed on two occasions.

It is certain that there would be no shortage of excitement and drama aside the usual bragging rights that usually characterise clashes between the two traditional giants.

Even though Great Olympics wallow in the lower tier league while their rivals are on resurgence under Coach Kim Grant, games between the two sides have seldom followed any form guide to determine the outcome.

The Wonder Club has embarked on a project to build a strong side pivoted around talented youngsters to lead their charge back to the top division.

Led by the top marksman Abel Monomey, they are ready to unleash these crops of youngsters who are hungry for success on the Phobians.

But they will have to produce the performance of their lives to break this Phobian side that is on the ascendancy.

With the likes of Joseph Esso, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Afutu unavailable due to commitments with the Black stars 'B' team in Senegal, Grant is likely to fall on strongman Kofi Kordzi, Robert Sowah, William Denkyi, Christopher Bonney, Manaf Abdul and Michelle Sarpong to silence their neighbours.

Grant knows that an emphatic victory over their city rivals will culminate into a further endorsement by the Phobian community that have clearly been impressed by what he's done so far.

In a season of football politics and pending elections, the game will serve as a necessary break from all the political talk that have occupied the football space whilst teeming fans clamour for action on the football scene in the capital.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.