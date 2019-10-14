East Africa: Sudan and Ethiopia Agreed On Establishment of Joint Pipeline

11 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Addis Ababa — Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed on establishment of a joint pipeline project to serve the two countries.

The agreement was reached at a meeting in Addis Ababa between the Minister of Energy and Mining, Dr. Adel Mohamed Ibrahim, and his Ethiopian counterpart.

Dr. Adel said that Sudan and Ethiopia will invite South Sudan to establish another branch of the pipeline in partnership to be extend to South Sudan State in order to be for the benefit the peoples of the region.

The Minister of Energy and Mining said that the Ethiopian side is very interested and enthusiastic about this project, indicating that the start of implementing this project will be shortly and after the completion of partnership procedures.

He said that the meeting also discussed technical cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia in the field of oil exploration and development and the information and training center, adding that the Ethiopians have appreciated Sudan's experience in the field of oil.

He announced that Ethiopia has expressed its willingness to increase the exported electricity power to Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Ethiopia
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.