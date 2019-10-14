East Africa: Sudan and Ethiopia Agreed On Establishment of Joint Pipeline

Addis Ababa — Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed on establishment of a joint pipeline project to serve the two countries.

The agreement was reached at a meeting in Addis Ababa between the Minister of Energy and Mining, Dr. Adel Mohamed Ibrahim, and his Ethiopian counterpart.

Dr. Adel said that Sudan and Ethiopia will invite South Sudan to establish another branch of the pipeline in partnership to be extend to South Sudan State in order to be for the benefit the peoples of the region.

The Minister of Energy and Mining said that the Ethiopian side is very interested and enthusiastic about this project, indicating that the start of implementing this project will be shortly and after the completion of partnership procedures.

He said that the meeting also discussed technical cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia in the field of oil exploration and development and the information and training center, adding that the Ethiopians have appreciated Sudan's experience in the field of oil.

He announced that Ethiopia has expressed its willingness to increase the exported electricity power to Sudan.