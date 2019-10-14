Kenya: Fear of Disease Outbreak as Heavy Floods Hit Mombasa

Mombasa residents have expressed fears of possible outbreak of water-borne diseases as heavy downpour continues pounding the region.

The heavy rains that have been pounding the region since Friday afternoon last week have flooded most parts of the county, rendering most roads impassable.

The most affected areas are Nyali, Kisauni, Kongowea, Kaa Chonjo and parts of the Mombasa central business district. These areas were on Sunday heavily flooded after long hours of rains that began on Saturday night.

In Bamburi, various estates were flooded with water filling roads, making it difficult for residents move. Motorists had difficulties wading through the flooded tourist city.

POOR DRAINAGE

Poor drainage has been blamed for the floods in the major roads linking Mombasa island to the north coast.

The floods made many roads inaccessible including Links Road in Nyali, Fidel Odinga Road and Mikindani estate.

The weatherman has warned that heavy rainfall will continue.

In a statement, the Kenya Meteorological Department warned of possible floods and advised people to avoid walking through moving water or open fields.

Fishermen at the Coast and workers in the marine industry have been urged to be on high alert since the heavy rains and strong winds may result into storm surges.

NO CASUALTIES

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said there have been no casualties reported as a result of the heavy flooding.

He urged the county government to unclog drainages in order to prevent flooding whenever heavy rains hit the coastal tourist town.

"I have seen that they have tried unclogging the sewages in various parts but they should improve so that we do not experience this [again] when rains fall," Mr Kitiyo said.

DRAINAGE OVERWHELMED

Mombasa County Chief Officer for Transport and Infrastructure Albert Keno said the drainage system has been overwhelmed, hence the flooding.

"We will be expanding the drainage around Mkomani to ease the flow of water in that area," he said.

Kenya Red Cross Coast Regional Coordinator Hassan Musa urged those living in lowlands to be on high alert.

"People living in urban areas should come together and clear the storm waterways. This will save their houses from being affected by floods," said Mr Hassan.

Other places expected to have rains are the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria basin, counties in the highlands, north-eastern and north-western Kenya.