South Sudan: 'Dispute Over Outstanding Issues Will Not Delay Unity Govt'

12 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The South Sudanese government said on Thursday the ongoing dispute with the opposition over the number of states and boundaries will only be settled when the transitional unity government is formed as the November deadline approaches.

Tut Kew Gatluak, presidential security advisor and head of the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) said the government will go ahead with the formation of the unity government despite the main rebel group, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army-In Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) objecting to the formation of the unity government before unresolved contentious issues are settled.

"All arrangements on the implementation of the peace agreement are done and we are ready to form the transitional unity government on time without any delay. There is nothing ahead of us apart from the formation of the transitional unity government," Gatluak told journalists in Juba.

"The issue of states and boundaries will not delay the formation of the transitional unity government," the official said.

NPTC is the body charged with implementing the peace agreement signed in September 2018 between President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar in Ethiopia.

According to the revitalised peace deal, the government will share the disputed 32 states with SPLM/A-IO and other opposition groups.

The opposition is in favour of reverting the 32 states created by President Kiir in 2014 to the former 10 states, arguing that the status quo was unsustainable as tension exists between local communities over boundaries.

Gatluak also said that forces from both sides are already being screened and registered before entering the over 30 cantonment sites across the country where they will eventually form the unified force of 83,000.

The warring parties failed to form the transitional unity government in May and both agreed to a six-month extension before the formation of the much-awaited transitional unity government on November 12.

The Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the regional body that mediated the revitalised peace deal signed in September 2018 in Ethiopia, recently said the warring parties failed to form the unified force by the September 30 deadline.

South Sudan descended into conflict in December 2013 after Kiir sacked his deputy Machar, leading to fighting between soldiers loyal to respective leaders. The conflict killed tens of thousands and displaced millions both internally and externally. -Xinhua

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
South Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.