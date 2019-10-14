Ghana: Kronkron Season 2 Launched in Accra

The Season 2 of Kronkron, a big band worship TV reality show organised by the Atinka Media Village was yesterday launched in Accra with a gospel musical fiesta to give the public a gist of what to expect in the coming months of the programme.

Kronkron aims to bring together the very best together to network, share ideas and reveal the truths about God's worship in a condusive environment.

The event is a reality television show that also seeks to groom talents in the Biblical and gospel music fraternity with the objective to grow musicians and performers through training.

Speaking at the launch of the event at the Atinka Media Village (AMV) in Accra yesterday, the Managing Director of AMV, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, called on the public to lend their support to the event to ensure its success.

He encouraged all viewers of Atinka TV to expect the best and also stay tuned to the channel as the station was known for executing great reality shows.

The Managing Director used the opportunity to explain the rationale behind the reality contest and expressed his gratitude to the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group, Elder Samuel Amo Tobbin, who according to him is the brain behind Kronkron big band reality show.

Mr Dwumfour said there were lots of talents in the gospel scene and he believed that the reality contest would encourage contestants to work hard towards achieving heights in the music Industry.

He added that "Arts and culture is the catalyst for growth in every country all over the world. If we make a mistake of not promoting the music industry, then the nation has no future".

This year, the first three prizes which is a set of musical instruments for the winner, GH¢10,000 cash prize for the first runner-up GHS5,000 cash prize for the second runner-up the first three bands will get fully sponsored recording sessions for their albums courtesy of We2 Band.

According to him, Season 2 of Kronkron this time would also promote sanitation, particularly discourage the use of plastics which were the cause of many environmental problems.

Excitingly, Mr Dwumfour announced an automatic qualification for bands made up of persons living with disability to the eviction stage of the competition, saying this was in line with the AMV's vision to create equal opportunity for all Ghanaians.