Ghana: Pappoe - I'll Make GFA Competitive Brand

A candidate for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential race, Mr Fred Pappoe has indicated that his dream is to transform the GFA into a globally respected, vibrant and competitive brand.

On this basis, he plans to introduce a code of conduct for officials, referees, national team coaches and players - a measure he explained will be aimed at improving the governance structure at the FA.

"It's a key intervention that will guide officials and players in the performance of their duties; It will ensure everyone goes about their duties diligently with the mindset that going contrary can be detrimental", Mr Pappoe who is regarded as a disciplinarian remarked at his manifesto launch on Thursday in Accra, ahead of the October 25 FA elections.

Also the former vice-president of the GFA has plans of forming an all-inclusive government that is aimed at utilising competencies of distinguished professionals outside football and also the introduction of a mandatory pension scheme for players, officials and referees.

Before a packed hall that comprised fellow candidates Messrs Kurt Okraku and George Ankamah, Mr Pappoe articulated his vision for the new GFA hinged on what he termed the five R's - Recover, Restore, Redeem, Repair and Revive Ghana football .

When given the nod, Mr Pappoe said he will introduce a body that will constitute past presidents and members of the FA to form an advisory council.

Under his tenure, he plans to strengthen the internal auditing system and financial framework at the FA, Regional Football Association (RFA) and the District Football Associations (DFA) as well as other constituent's bodies.

He pledged to run an open and transparent association where contracts with sponsors will not be shrouded in secrecy.

On the Juvenile front, Mr Pappoe stated that Juvenile football is the base of the Ghanaian football pyramid and must therefore be resourced and regulated effectively.

He said the revival of the colts' football and the division three league can be a springboard to attract fans back to the stadiums.

According to Mr Pappoe, the women's game will undergo massive improvements.

He said negotiations with prospective sponsors of the Black Stars will include a percentage to fund women's football whilst also rolling out targeted marketing and promotional activities -all in an effort to drive the women's game.

Mr Pappoe also assured that under his leadership he will ensure that national team coaches and club coaches are engaged on robust signed contracts that will ensure more professionalism in the local game.

Chairperson for the occasion, Professor Goski Alabi in her address said Mr Pappoe's impeccable leadership skills, capabilities and experience was what was required to return Ghana football on a high pedestal.