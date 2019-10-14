Ghana Chases WAFU History ... As Black Stars B Face Terranga Lions in Wafu Finals

Ghana's hunt for a third gold medal at the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) championship will face a stern test tomorrow when the Black Stars B take on the Terranga Lions of Senegal in the finals of the fifth edition of the tournament at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal at 7pm.

Ghana claimed their first diadem of the WAFU tournament in 2013 when they defeated the Terranga Lions and repeated the feat two years ago in Cape Coast when they beat Nigeria in the finals.

Apart from the drive to record a second over the Senegalese who Ghana defeated to win the maiden edition, the Black Stars will also be motivated by the giant trophy and $100,000 prize money at stake.

Coach Konadu believes lifting the trophy tomorrow would not come easy, especially he will face the host nation with the whole country behind them.

Ghana, however, will have to be wary of the Senegalese threat which lies in midfielder Ousseynou Niang and striker Ibrahima Drame.

In their previous wins over Guinea Bissau, Benin and Mali, Drame and Elhadji Kane proved superior and with similar performances, they will prove a thorn in the flesh of the Ghanaians.

However, the consistency of Justice Blay and Augustine Okrah in midfield has been encouraging and how the Black Stars perform against the physically endowed Senegalese will depend on the output of the duo.

Upfront, the combination of Shafiu Mumuni has become a feared striking threat and would be expected to combat the Senegalese in their goal area.

Ghana defeated Gambia 1-0 in the first round, brushed aside Burkina Faso 5-4 on penalties in the quarter-final after the sides drew 1-1 in 90 minutes.

They secured the final ticket after thrashing the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire 3-1 in the semi finals.