Ghana: Rebecca Foundation Refurbishes Osu Maternity Home

12 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

The Rebecca Foundation on Thursday handed over the refurbished Osu Maternity Home, in Accra, to the hospital authorities.

The 89-year-old facility, which had not seen any renovation works since its establishment, now has the capacity to offer laboratory, pharmacy, antenatal and post natal, family planning and labour services contrary to what pertained in previous years.

The home has not only been fully rewired to resolve the long standing challenge of power cuts, but is also fitted with delivery and recovery beds, a new consulting, sterilisation and dressing room, as well as a placenta pit for hygienic disposal after delivery.

Persons with disability can access the home that has a new emergency ambulance provided for referral and emergency cases to reduce morbidity rates.

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who is Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, during the handing over, raised concerns about the many preventable deaths resulting from pregnancy related complications across the country.

Child bearing she said "is a blessing from God" thus, "the safety of our women, especially during the period of child delivery is dear to my heart. Losing a mother or child here in Osu as a result of pregnancy is for me losing one of my very own, an event I believe can be prevented".

Mrs Akufo-Addo urged managers of the facility, to observe maintenance culture to adequately serve the community and its environs.

Having supported the refurbishment, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang was optimistic the move would further strengthen the bilateral relations between Ghana and China.

"The field of public health is an important part of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum and Ghana and China have broad prospects for cooperation in the field of health", he said.

China, the Ambassador noted, not only has the will but also the ability to strengthen cooperation with Ghana in healthcare and we will work together to promote Ghana's healthcare to a new level, to the benefit of the people and make Ghanaians healthier and happier.

The Greater Accra Regional Health Director, Dr Charity Sarpong, was elated the Rebecca Foundation had extended a helping hand to the home.

She assured that "we as leadership in the health sector will ensure that the facility is put into good use and that clients get the best quality care when they visit".

Matron of the Maternity home, Ms Ella Hanson-Owoo, expressed appreciation to the First Lady for coming to the aid of the facility, pledging that the new equipment installed will be taken care of to promote quality maternal care.

Present at the ceremony were the Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Elizabeth Sackey, Municipal Chief Executive of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Nii Adjei Tawiah, as well as traditional leaders.

Ghanaian Times

