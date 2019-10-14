Somalia: Farmajo Congratulates Abiy for Winning Nobel Peace Prize

12 October 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has congratulated Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali for winning the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

"I sincerely congratulate Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed on his Nobel Peace Prize success this year. "President Farmajo said in his twitter account.

The head of state who in Addis Ababa for IGAD meeting added that Ethiopian leader deserves the award and has enjoyed working with him on strengthening horn of Africa regional issues.

"He is a deserving winner and I have enjoyed working with him on strengthening regional cooperation, congratulations PM Abiy."

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for his peace efforts to broker an audacious peace deal with neighboring Eritrea over a border dispute.

The conflict between the two raged for two decades after erupting in the late 1990s.

Abiy beat out competition from hundreds of nominees for the 100th Peace Prize, including 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg and New Zealand's leader Jacinda Ardern.

Somali peace activist, Ilwad Elman was among other nominees for the annual prestigious award.

