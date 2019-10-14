Sudan: Jibril Ibrahim Informed Prime Minister On RF Consultations

Addis Ababa — Chairman of Justice and Equality Movement(JEM), Dr Jibril Ibrahim briefed the Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdock at his residence in shareton hotel in Addis Ababa on outcome of consultations made recently by forces of the Revolutionary Front(RF) in Addis Ababa and preparation for the coming round of peace negotiations.

Jibril said he briefed the Prime Minister on outcome of meetings with special envoy of UNSG for Sudan and South Sudan, EU Envoy for Horn of Africa and issues raised during these meetings including supporting the transitional government to help it execute its task.

He added that the Prime Minister informed him on outcome of meetings with French President, Macron and Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Al-Nur.

" We talks about situation of Sudanese people's living and affirmed necessity of unity for finding solution to sitautionof living of Sudanese people" Jibril said.

JEM Chairman further added that the meeting also talked peace process and necessity of pursuing peace track as quicka s possible to put the country on path of construction instead of track of war.

He described the meetings good very cordial , adding that they would continue consultations during the coming days, stressing readiness for October 14 round of negotiation.

Jibril said he met on sideline of workshop convened recently in Addis Ababa with two members of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Al-Tayeshi and Mohamed Al-Faki and we deliberated with great confidence for exchange of confidence between parties is essential factor for achievement of peace and whenever people sit down around negotiating table there would be no intricate issues as confidence exists between the parties.

He said the Juba declaration talks about realization of peace within two months and we are still optimistic over reaching agreement within the fixed time.