Sudan: Improvement of Health Situation in Blue Nile

12 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Rusaires — Wali of Blue Nile State, Maj. Gen.(police) Al-Walid Ahmed Madani underscored that the State has long suffered from war impact on health, social nd economic situations that shadowed the citizens' life.

Maj. Gen. Al-Walid told SUNA that the State represented in Ministry of Health and its partners exerted considerable efforts to roll back cholera disease by making use of its accumulative expertise that led to fall of cases in this year compared to the previous years.

Representative of Fderal Health Ministry , Dr Sosun Al-Tahir stated that the anti=cholera immunization aims to completely eradicate cholera in State and in the country in general , disclosing that the vaccines have been provided in short time due to joint efforts between the Federal Health Ministry and WHO.

