Sudan: Hamdok Returns Home After Two-Day Visit to Ethiopia

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok and his accompanying delegation back home Friday evening after a two-day visit to Ethiopia during which he held talks with Prime Minister of Ethiopia on bilateral relations and expansion of horizons of joint cooperation between the two countries.

Upon arrival at Khartoum airport, Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla said in a press statement that the Prime Minister held fruitful and successful talks with his Ethiopian counterpart covering bilateral and international issues of common interest and that the two sides sought ways of boosting cooperation between the two countries and to raise it to the highest level along with commitment of the Ethiopian Prime Minister to work with government of Sudan to remove Sudan from list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The Foreign Minister added then then the Sudanese ministers held talks with their Ethiopian counterparts centered on economic issues particularly those pertaining to agriculture, energy and trade.

She indicated that Dr Hamdok took part with participation of a number of presidents and prime ministers as well as special envoys for IGAD countries in inauguration of the "Unity Park" at the presidential palace.

It is to be noted that the Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok was the first who congratulated the Ethiopian Premier on winning Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his efforts and contributions to achievement of peace and security in African continent.