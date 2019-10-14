Sudan: Peace Talks Between the Sudan Govt and Armed Groups Set to Resume in Juba On Monday

Juba — Peace talks between the Sudanese interim government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) coalition of armed movements are expected to begin in the South Sudan capital of Juba on Monday.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga on Saturday, the head of the Sudan Revolutionary Front, El Hadi Idris confirmed that the SRF received an official invitation from the government of South Sudan two days ago to resume peace talks.

"We are going to South Sudan on Saturday or Sunday based on the basis of this invitation,. However, he added that "it does not necessarily mean that we are engaged in the negotiation process on Monday, October 14". He underlined that South Sudan is an important country for the SRF and that the SRF "has many friends who are interested in issues of stability and peace in Sudan", he said.

Idris explained that there are procedural issues must be discussed before starting the peace talks process; issues such as the venue for negations, the agendas, and negotiation tracks. "When we signed the Juba Declaration of Principles in September, it was agreed in principle that negotiations would begin on October 14 and end on December 14, but many procedural issues remain unresolved yet", he said.

Khartoum

Additionally, In Khartoum, the spokesman for the Sudan Sovereignty Council, Mohamed El-Faki Suleiman, confirmed that the government delegation would leave on Sunday for Juba.

South Sudan

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sent an official invitation to the Chairman of the Sudan Transitional Sovereignty Council Lt Gen Abdelfattah ElBurhan to attend the opening session of the peace talks on Monday in Juba.

A member of the Sudan Sovereign Council, and a member of the government peace talks delegation, Mohamed El-Taayshi, in a press statement Friday, asserted that the invitation to attend the opening session of peace talks is extended to the regional and international partners as well as to the negotiating parties concerned.

El Taayshi explained that the opening session of the negotiation will be opened by El Burhan and Kiir in the presence of a number of heads of state.

Juba

Head of the South Sudan delegation, Tut Gulwak, confirmed the completion of preparations for the start of negotiations on Monday, stressing his country's keenness on the success of the negotiations and achieving comprehensive peace in Sudan. In the Juba Declaration of Principles signed by the Sudanese government and the rebel movements on September 11, it was agreed to begin negotiations in mid-October for a period of thirty days, a comprehensive ceasefire by the two sides, the abolition of death sentences facing leaders of armed movements, and the release of prisoners of war