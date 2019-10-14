Sudan: Vigil in Khartoum for Victims of El Obeid Killings

12 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Khartoum Teachers Committee will organise a protest in front of the Council of Ministers in Khartoum on Saturday to demand the dismissal of the Undersecretary of Education.

They also demand the dismissal of the directors of the Ministries of Education in the states, as well as the abolition of the Unions and Federations Law set up during the regime of ousted President Al Bashir. They also call for the perpetrators who killed five secondary school students in the North Kordofan capital of El Obeid on July 29, to be brought to trial.

Other demands are their salaries to be equated with other occupations and functions. It is expected that the teachers of all seven localities of Khartoum, as well as teachers of nearby and neighbouring states will participate in the vigil.

