Eritrea: International Day of Girl Child Observed

Asmara — International Day of the Girl Child was observed today, 11 October nationwide here in the capital Asmara under the theme "Girl Force: Unscripted and Unstoppable".

The observance event held at the National Union of Eritrean Women Hall was attended by a number of Government and Front officials, members of the diplomatic corps as well as other invited guests.

Speaking at the event, Ms. TekeaTesfamicael, President of NUEW, said that if educated and empowered girls nothing will stop them from taking the lead and that education is a tool which helps for growth and development.

With regards girls' education in Eritrea, Ms. Tekea said that education has been expanded by bringing schools closer to rural and remote areas thereby ensuring educational opportunity and continuity in particular for girls. She also said that progression rate of all students in general and the girls from remote areas in particular has been ensured by establishing boarding schools and girl's hostels and that drop out and repetition rates were less for girls andpromotion rates remained higher.

Noting that the International Day of the Girl Child has been celebrated since 2012 across the world to recognize girls' rights and the unique challenges girls face, the Coordinator of the United Nations Offices in Eritrea, Ms. Susan Ngongi lauded the Government of Eritrea and NUEW for their effort in ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens.

At the event, an extensive briefing was provided on the victories the Eritrean girls are registering and challenges they are facing. Women who have become exemplary in their education tackling cultural and gender discrimination have also delivered presentation of their life history, the report added.

Ms. Senait Mehari, head of Social Services at the National Union of Eritrean Women on her part stating that Eritrean girls have held upper hand in the education sector, called on the Union in collaboration with partners to exert extra effort to maintain the encouraging result.

The International Day of the Girl Child is being observed for the third time in Eritrea and for the eighth time at international level.