Ethiopia: UN Security Council Members to Visit Ethiopia

opinion

Members of the UN Security Council will visit Ethiopia and South Sudan at the end of October, said Jerry Matjila, permanent representative of South Africa to the UN and president of the council for October.

They will be in the Ethiopian capital and home to the headquarters of the African Union (AU) on Oct. 23-24 for annual consultations between the panel and the AU's Peace and Security Council, Matjila told correspondents at a monthly briefing on Tuesday.

The following day, the envoy said, he will be joined by U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, who took up her post on Sept. 12, in leading the mission to Juba for a one-day visit on Oct. 25.

"Already there's a proposal of the agenda and a series of meetings have been scheduled for this particular mission visit," he said.

The Security Council mission is expected to leave Addis Ababa on Oct. 26 and come back to New York the following day. (Xinhua)

Ethiopian scientist receives Danforth plant science award for advancing research

An Ethiopian scientist Segenet Kelemu (PhD) has become the first African to receive the Danforth Award for Plant Science for her distinguished career in advancing international agricultural research to deliver impact for African farmers.

Segenet joins a list of previous acclaimed awardee, including the Nobel Peace Prize winner and founder of the World Food Prize, Norman Borlaug; the renowned botanist and powerful conservation advocate, Peter Raven (USA); eminent plant biologist and geneticist, Joanne Chory (USA); a British plant scientist and geneticist, David Baulcombe; and Vicki Chandler, one of the foremost geneticists in the world.

Each year, the center acknowledges an exceptional individual who has had extraordinary impact in agriculture, food nutrition, or human health.

The first African to receive the Danforth Center Science Honoree recognition, she was honored for her distinguished career in advancing international agricultural research to deliver impact for African farmers, it was learned.

The presentation of the 2019 Science Honoree to Segenet marked the start of Danforth Center's 20th Annual Fall Symposium. (ENA)

FETO-linked school near Addis closed

A school linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) located on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa has been closed, said a student's parent.

The closure came at 3:00 PM local time on Thursday.

"I went to pick up my two children and we learned that the Oromia Education Bureau gave the school a letter of order to close it," Tamirnesh Yosef told Anadolu.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions.

Turkey's government set up the Turkish Maarif Foundation soon after the 2016 defeated coup with an aim to administer overseas schools linked to FETO.

Tamirnesh said parents of the students attending the school in Sebeta town had been complaining for quite some time about poor quality of education and rise in tuition fees. (Anadolu)

Ethiosat launches as Ethiopia's first dedicated TV platform

Upon an agreement between the Association of Ethiopian Broadcasters (AEB), the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), satellite operator SES, Ethiosat has launched the country's first dedicated TV platform.

Ethiosat is hosted on SES's NSS-12 satellite at 57 degrees East and delivers over 30 channels for Ethiopian audiences only, with 12 of those channels already in High Definition (HD) quality.

To access Ethiosat direct-to-home (DTH), Ethiopian TV viewers must have their respective local satellite antenna installer change the position of their antenna. This will allow them to receive the content from SES's NSS-12 satellite.

Amman Fissehazion, chairman of the AEB, said, "Up until now, the majority of Ethiopia's content has been broadcast from an orbital location that also supplies content to Middle Eastern and North African countries, which explains the often-confusing mix of content. By migrating the most popular Ethiopian TV channels to a new location on SES's satellite, we've created an Ethiopian-only TV offering, which also delivers a variety of channels in HD, a first in Ethiopia. (APO)

Desert Locusts threaten agricultural production in Ethiopia

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Desert Locust Control Organization for Eastern Africa (DLCO-EA) on Thursday called for immediate action to control a new Desert Locust (Schistocerca gregaria) infestation in the country.

Sani Redi, Agriculture Sector State Minister, Ministry of Agriculture, called on development partners to support the government's efforts to control the invasion.

"The desert locust invasion is likely to cause incalculable green vegetation loss," he underscored. "Although we have committed resources, we need substantial support to undertake massive control and preventive measures."

Migrating from Yemen through Djibouti and Somaliland, Desert Locust swarms entered Ethiopia and settled in the breeding sites in Afar, Amhara, Oromia and Somalia regions. The swarms have produced hopper bands that have covered more than 174 square kilometer (in 56 Woredas and 1 085 kebeles) and are consuming approximately 8,700 metric tons of green vegetation every day. It is estimated that about 30 million hoppers can land on one-kilometer square area. (Relief Web)