Sudan: Protest to Free Sudanese Youths From Egyptian Prison

11 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Kassala — Hundreds of members of neighbourhood committees in Kassala and Khartoum protested the detention of three Sudanese youths who have been held in Egyptian prisons for three years. They demanded the authorities to intervene and secure the release of the detainees.

The protestors claim that the three young men, Hasan and Abdallah El Hasan and Migdad Taha, were arrested in Alexandria as they were preparing to migrate to Europe.

They accuse the Egyptian authorities of fabricating charges against the detained youths.

Memorandums

Participants in the rallies submitted memorandums to the Kassala governor and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, calling for urgent interventions to secure the release of the detained youths.

They said they would continue to hold rallies and protests in front of the Foreign Ministry and the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum until their release and return to Sudan.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
North Africa
Egypt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.