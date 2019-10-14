Sudan: Protest to Free Sudanese Youths From Egyptian Prison

Khartoum / Kassala — Hundreds of members of neighbourhood committees in Kassala and Khartoum protested the detention of three Sudanese youths who have been held in Egyptian prisons for three years. They demanded the authorities to intervene and secure the release of the detainees.

The protestors claim that the three young men, Hasan and Abdallah El Hasan and Migdad Taha, were arrested in Alexandria as they were preparing to migrate to Europe.

They accuse the Egyptian authorities of fabricating charges against the detained youths.

Memorandums

Participants in the rallies submitted memorandums to the Kassala governor and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, calling for urgent interventions to secure the release of the detained youths.

They said they would continue to hold rallies and protests in front of the Foreign Ministry and the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum until their release and return to Sudan.