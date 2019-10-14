Sudan: Five New Cases of Rift Valley Fever in Red Sea State

11 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Red Sea State / River Nile State — Five new suspected cases of Rift Valley Fever were reported in villages in Red Sea state. The River Nile state Ministry of Health does precautionary spraying and distributes mosquito nets to combat the disease.

The new Red Sea state cases were reported in the area of Arbaat in El Ganeb locality.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that three people died and 70 others have been treated since the outbreak of the disease two weeks ago.

He pointed out that the federal Ministry of Health did not publish the results of the examination of samples taken from the patients. Infections continue to occur, as well as cattle dying, Hashim reports.

River Nile state

In River Nile state an unknown disease emerged a month ago in the area between Abu Hamad and Berber. People get high fever, cattle have miscarriages.

The River Nile state Ministry of Health has warned of the spread of the disease, especially as they are related to livestock.

Acting Health Minister Abdelmunim Balla said no one died in the state of the disease so far.

He explained that the samples taken, which have been examined in the state, had normal outcomes. He also stated that the ministry is now executing precautionary spraying operations in the affected areas. Mosquito nets are distributed as well.

