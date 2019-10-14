Liberia: President Weah Arrives in Gabon After Witnessing Signing of Liberia-Guinea Agreement

11 October 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Friday, 11th October 2019

Monrovia, Liberia: The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, who departed the country this morning for the Republic of Gabon Friday, October 11, 2019 shortly after witnessing the signing of an Implementation Agreement between Liberia and the Republic of Guinea, has arrived in the capital Libreville.

The President is in Libreville on a two-day official visit.

Before his departure, the President witnessed the signing of an Implementation Agreement which now paves the way for Guinea and Liberia to resume the actualization of the Agreement entered into about two months ago.

The Agreement allows Guinean mining companies to use Liberia's railroad corridors to import iron ore resources through the Port of Buchanan via Nimba County.

The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, Mr. Abraham Korbah, Sr signed for the Liberian Government while Guinea's Mines and Geology Minister, Mr. Abdoulaye Magassoba, signed for his government.

The signing ceremony was also witnessed by Finance and Development Planning Minister, Mr. Samuel Tweah, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel McGill and Information Minister Len Eugene Nagbe.

While in Libreville, President Weah and his counterpart, H.E. Ali Bongo Ondima, are expected to hold bilateral discussions on strengthening cooperation for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

The Chief Executive is expected back into the country on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

While he is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel McGill, will act as chair of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President via telephone contacts with the President.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.