Liberia: President Weah Arrives in Gabon After Witnessing Signing of Liberia-Guinea Agreement

Monrovia, Liberia: The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, who departed the country this morning for the Republic of Gabon Friday, October 11, 2019 shortly after witnessing the signing of an Implementation Agreement between Liberia and the Republic of Guinea, has arrived in the capital Libreville.

The President is in Libreville on a two-day official visit.

Before his departure, the President witnessed the signing of an Implementation Agreement which now paves the way for Guinea and Liberia to resume the actualization of the Agreement entered into about two months ago.

The Agreement allows Guinean mining companies to use Liberia's railroad corridors to import iron ore resources through the Port of Buchanan via Nimba County.

The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, Mr. Abraham Korbah, Sr signed for the Liberian Government while Guinea's Mines and Geology Minister, Mr. Abdoulaye Magassoba, signed for his government.

The signing ceremony was also witnessed by Finance and Development Planning Minister, Mr. Samuel Tweah, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel McGill and Information Minister Len Eugene Nagbe.

While in Libreville, President Weah and his counterpart, H.E. Ali Bongo Ondima, are expected to hold bilateral discussions on strengthening cooperation for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

The Chief Executive is expected back into the country on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

While he is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel McGill, will act as chair of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President via telephone contacts with the President.