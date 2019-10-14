Uganda - Reintroduction of 'Kill the Gays' Bill Is Outrageous

11 October 2019
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Call on Ugandan Parliament to 'resoundingly reject' legislation

'This is going to fire up more hatred in an already homophobic environment' - Joan Nyanyuki

Responding to remarks earlier today from Uganda's Minister for Ethics and Integrity, Simon Lokodo, indicating that the Ugandan Government intends to introduce the death penalty for same-sex sexual acts in a so-called "kill the gays" bill, Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International's East Africa Director, said:

"It is outrageous that instead of the Ugandan Government taking urgent steps to decriminalise gay sex, they want gay people executed.

"This is going to fire up more hatred in an already homophobic environment.

"This is an example of how Uganda's politicians are stoking dangerous intolerance and bias against LGBTI people.

"Uganda's MPs must resoundingly reject any plan to legalise this kind of bigotry and witch-hunting of anyone who is perceived as being different."

Spate of recent killings

Last weekend (5 October), Brian Wassa, a gay paralegal, died from head injuries sustained in an attack by unknown assailants the previous day at his home in Kampala.

According to the LGBTI organisation Sexual Minorities Uganda, Wassa is the fourth LGBTI person killed in the country in the past three months, killings which come in in the wake of a surge in anti-LGBTI sentiments from political leaders.

Wassa's death followed the killing of a trans woman from the Gomba district, a gay man in Kayunga district and another in the city of Jinja.

The Government of Uganda has a track record of promoting anti-LGBTI policies, which Amnesty has repeatedly criticised.

Read the original article on AI London.

