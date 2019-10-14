Ethiopia: A Conference On the Upcoming Ethiopian Elections Is Being Held in Addis Abeba

9 October 2019
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Mahlet Fasil — National Elections and the Roles of Stakeholders is the title of the international conference that focuses on constructive cooperation with stakeholders such as political parties, the media and civil society being held by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia. The conference opened on the morning of the 8th of October, 2019 by the FDRE President Sahle-Work Zewde at the African Union hall comes amid the board's preparations for the upcoming elections which included amending the electoral law.

The President remarked that national elections are the only way to proceed to democracy and said that all stakeholders should make sure that elections are held successfully. Birtukan Mideksa, chairwoman of NEBE, on her part said that the upcoming election must be successful and called for all stakeholders to do their part in ensuring that.

The US Ambassador to Ethiopia Michael Raynor stated the commitment his government has for the electoral process in Ethiopia, quoting a figure, USD 30 Million, the US government has so far given exclusively to support the 2020 elections. He added that the upcoming elections will be an important milestone on the path to a prosperous, stable and politically inclusive future.

The board should be 'trustworthy, independent and hardworking' was what Professor Attahiru Jega, former commissioner of Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission, said in his presentation to highlight good practices from his country. He added that there should be trust and respect between the public and the election board.

The conference which is slated to continue for a second day, will discuss good practices from other countries focusing on healthy ways problems in the electoral process are solved. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Ethiopia
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.