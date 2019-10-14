Zimbabwe: TBs Under-Subscribed

14 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) said on Friday its latest issue of Treasury Bills floated this week got less than half of the $150 million it sought to raise to finance government operations.

It issued the 365-day paper, its fifth TB issue since the central bank resumed the public auctions, last week.

Results of the offer show that the RBZ got total bids amounting to $72 million, and only allotted $51 million.

The highest interest rate on offer was 45 percent, lowest 12 percent and average 15,49 percent.

This is the second under-subscription of long-term TBs in a row after another for $300 million only secured $81 million last week.

Market watchers said this was an indication investors were less keen on long-term paper, compared to short-term TBs.

Previous RBZ offers of short-term TBs a few months ago were heavily over-subscribed by investors. -- New Ziana.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Business
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.