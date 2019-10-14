Cameroon: Management Malnutrition - A Tale of Two Village Success Stories

11 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Two of Martap's nursing mothers heeded Fadimatou Falmata's timely nutrition counsel and saved the lives of their children.

Djeinabou prevented her baby from becoming malnourished, while Mariama got hers out of Severe Acute Malnutrition. Community Health Volunteer, Fadimatou Falmata's success stories abound in Martap village in Vina Division of Adamawa Region. Especially in diagnosing and managing malnutrition. In the company of Falmata, 31, we visited Djeinabou in her Compagnie neighbourhood of Martap on September 5, 2019. Aged 33, Djeinabou is mother to Mariam Nourra, a 16-month baby girl. "Nourra is healthy because she has been receiving micronutrients to prevent malnutrition," Falmata told the group of five journalists from Yaounde with an air of fulfilment. "The mother did exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months as I advised before introducing water and enriched pap," she added as Djeinabou, a mother of five, nodded in agreement. Next, Falmata took us about 200 metres away to Dara neighbourhood of Martap village to the home of Mariama. The 28-year-old is mother of three, including Hassan Idrissou, a baby boy aged two years, five months. A twin, Hassan was diagnosed by Falmata in 2018 during a routine home visit to be suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition, SAM. "The baby was immediately referred to Martap Integrated Health Centre for care. Hassan was sick for about six weeks before responding to care as from 2019," Falmata recalled. "He is now okay and I am so happy about it," concluded Mariama.

