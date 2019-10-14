Gambia: ASB Clinic Closed Down By Government

ASB Clinic has on Wednesday, 9th October been handed an indefinite closure by the Government of the Gambia. The Clinic is located in Dippa-Kunda in the Kanifing Municipality.

When the Clinic was visited yesterday the 10th of October 2019, a notice was found posted at the Clinic's entrance indicating that the clinic is closed till further notice.

All patients within the Jurisdiction of the clinic have been transferred to other health facilities.

Mr. Yuba Ceesay said: "We just got the information that the clinic is closed till further notice, but I don't know the reason why it is closed."

The Clinic officials declined to say anything with regards to what led to the closure of the clinic.

Mariam Camara, a native of Dippa Kunda said the Clinic has been very helpful to the people residing in that vicinity.

"I don't know the reason why the clinic is closed, but the responsible parties should put their house in order and re-open the clinic because it is the only clinic we relied on in this area," she said.

Madam Camara said since in the early hours of the morning, people have been coming to the clinic and the security on duty have been informing them that the clinic is closed till further notice.

"We are calling on the authorities who close down the clinic to solve the problem that led to its closure and re-open it," she said.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health was contacted to the government side of the story but could not be reached. Foroyaa will continue to make a follow-up with the Ministry of Health regarding the reason which led to the closure of the clinic.