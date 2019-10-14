Gambia: GRTS Reporter, Two Others Laid to Rest

A reporter of the Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) Sise Sawaneh, Muhammed Papa Touray and his younger brother, Saikou Touray were all laid to rest yesterday at the Kanifing cemetery.

On Thursday afternoon, hundreds of mourners converged at the Imam Malick mosque in Kanifing to pay their last respects to the deceased before proceeding to the Kanifing South Cemetery where they were laid to rest.

The trio was involved in a car accident between Massembe and Generi villages Kiang East in Lower River Region on Wednesday 9th October 2019, in which they lost their lives. The accident was reported to be as a result of a burst tyre, and the car consequently somersaulted metres into the bush.

The victims were rushed to the Jarra Soma Hospital where they were confirmed dead. Buba Waggeh and Edrissa Touray are currently under critical conditions at EFSTH, the main referral hospital in Banjul.

Sise began her career as a sports journalist at AfriRadio. She then worked at various media houses, including, The Standard, Today Newspaper and Star FM. Until her death, Ms Sawaneh worked as a reporter at the Gambia Radio and Television Services producing and presenting news and other programmes in both English and Sarahule. Many describe Sise Sawaneh as one of the best voice reporters.

Sise is in her mid-20s, she is a gender and child rights activist who has travelled across the country and some parts of the world advocating for the ending of female genital mutilation and child marriage. Sise was also advocating for peace to reign amongst the Sarahule community in their fight on the caste system.

In their tribute to her, the GPU described the late Sawaneh as a committed and hardworking young journalist of great promise; as a wonderful human being and an excellent professional, adding that her death is a great loss to the media and the country.

The Young Journalist Association, Women Journalists Association, Tax Reporters Association, University of The Gambia, the National Youth Council, Sport Journalists Association among other organisations in The Gambia and abroad both sent their condolences to the family and the media profession for the demise of Sise Sawaneh.

Her colleagues who have missed her, describe her as a hardworking young journalist with a great promise, a wonderful human being and an excellent professional.

Mr. Musa Sise, President of SJAG said Sise's death is a big loss to country's sports journalism fraternity.

"News of Sise Sawaneh's demise has shaken us all. She was a vibrant and ambitious young girl whose contribution as a former executive member of SJAG was well recognized," he said.

He added: "Sise was a committed and hardworking young journalist. Her prospects were evident. We will surely miss her at SJAG and the entire media fraternity. She was a very friendly being. We at SJAG are very saddened and we pray for her gentle soul to rest in eternal peace."

The Office of the President also issued a statement to send their condolences to the Gambian people, for the loss of these young people in a fatal accident.