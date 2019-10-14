Zimbabwe: Ex-Police Inspector Vanishes As $7,400 Goes Missing

14 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)

A former police inspector who allegedly defrauded the police service of $7 400 has gone into hiding.

Vusimuzi Ncube (55) is said to have committed the offence while he was based at the Police General Headquarters (Transport and Logistics).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Ncube was wanted for fraud by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Investigations.

"The suspect is a former Inspector in the Zimbabwe Republic Police and was stationed at PGHQ.

"His last known address is house number 893 Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo and his whereabouts are currently not known," he said.

Asst-Comm Nyathi appealed for cooperation from all citizens, asking those with any information on Ncube's whereabouts to assist the police.

Informants can contact Special Investigations on (0242) 253297, Detective Assistant Inspector Mabwe on 0774 667 488 or the national complaints desk on (0242) 703631 or any nearest police station.

In another matter, a Chinhoyi-based police sergeant was arrested for allegedly stealing $90 000 in December last year.

The money was supposed to be paid to police officers who participated in the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) programme sometime in 2017.

However, Lameck Karombo allegedly transferred the money into his personal account before fleeing.

Karombo, who had been on the run for almost a year, was caught at a hotel in Harare, where he was believed to have been holed up since committing the offence.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.