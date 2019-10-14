South Africa: 26 Put Behind Bars During Operation Economic Stimulus

press release

26 suspects were put behind bars for different crimes by the OR Tambo members this weekend during ops Economic Stimulus that was conducted around the district.

Kwaaiman police with the assistance of the community have arrested two men ages 20 and 23 years for attempted murder and attempted robbery following a shooting and injuring of a 29 year old foreign national during an armed robbery at his shop at Lower Bufumba A/A Elliotdale on Friday at about 14h30. It is alleged that three suspect's one armed with a pistol entered the shop where they demanded money at gunpoint and before fleeing the scene they shot and injured the shop owner. The community alerted police and together they made chase and cornered them at Kweleni Forest. One suspect, 22 years was assaulted by the community and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident, two men 18 and 20 years were arrested by Kwaaiman police and the community following a robbery that occurred at a local shop at Putuma locality Talimofu À/A in Elliotdale yesterday 12 October at about 08h30. It is alleged that three suspect's one armed with a pistol demanded money from a 37 year old foreign national who fled before handing it over to them. He made alarm to the community who summoned police. After an intensive search the pair was arrested at the locality and a 9mm Norinco pistol with no rounds was confiscated. One suspect managed to escape the arrest.

Meanwhile, Ngqeleni Vispol members have closed four illegal shebeens at Lujecweni, Corhana and Mabetshe localities on Friday evening where four suspects with ages between 20 and 54 were arrested and litres of alcohol were confiscated.

Ngqeleni Vispol have also arrested a 62 year old man after he was found in possession of a Shotgun with two shells at Ntibane locality on Friday at about 23h00.

Ngqeleni Detectives made a swift arrest of three men with ages between 23 and 24 years following the murder of a 30 year old man who was found dead with open wounds on his upper body at Mchonco locality Ndanya A/A yesterday at about 08h30. Motive for his killing is yet to be established.

A 24 year old man has been arrested by Coffee Bay police for allegedly raping his 26 year old cousin sister at Rhini locality today at about 00h30. It is alleged that the victim was on her way home accompanied by the suspect who on the way forced himself to the victim and raped her. The suspect was arrested today.

During the operation that was conducted around Coffee Bay, police recovered an abandoned white Toyota Quantum at Kham locality on Friday at about 12h30. The Quantum which was reported stolen in Mthatha, October 2019 was found stripped off and its parts were also recovered. No arrest as yet.

Meanwhile, Mtontsasa police have arrested a 52 year old man for allegedly raping a 12 year old girl at Kwenzela locality on Friday at about 23h00. It is alleged that the victim was grabbed by the suspect who raped her in a toilet at her home. He was arrested by the community and was later handed to police.

Meanwhile, Lusikisiki POP members have arrested a 22 year man after he was found in possession of a Shotgun with no shells during an intelligence driven operation at Mandlobe locality Qhasa A/A on Friday at about 23h45. They proceeded to another homestead where they seized 46 small plastic bags of dagga. The suspect escaped an arrest.

On the other hand, Mthatha POP members have arrested a 35 year old man after he was found in possession of a 7.65 9mm pistol with 5 rounds at Gxulu locality in Libode yesterday at about 00h45.

In another incident, a 21 year old taxi driver was arrested for murder following the stabbing and killing of another 24 year old man at Vigdiesville yesterday at about 16h00. It is alleged that the suspect was ferrying people from Mthatha to Mqanduli when an argument ensued and it is further alleged that the driver stopped the taxi and they both went outside to fight.

Mthatha Vispol members have arrested a 41 year old woman after she was found in possession of dagga weighing 11.28 kg at Decolign on the R61 today at about 12h45. Members were following an information about a motor vehicle that was from town conveying dagga to Ngcobo. Whilst they also arrested a 50 year old woman for selling liquor without license at Mpheko locality at about 15h55. Litres of alcohol were confiscated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lastly, Bityi Detectives have arrested three learners following the stabbing and killing of another 17 year old learner during a matric dance at Mpa locality in Bityi on the 10 October at about 23h54. It is alleged that the victim and the suspects were at the dance when an argument broke out. Three learners with their ages ranging between 15 to 20 years were arrested for murder yesterday at about 10h00.

All suspects will appear before their respective courts tomorrow the 14 October 2019.

When addressing the operatives during parade on Friday, the District Commissioner Major General Mhlangenqaba Kanuka said "Let's paint this District blue and make our disgruntled citizens happy. Our presence should be felt by those that continuously break the law. Let's go out there and bring back our dignity. We request and will appreciate if the communities can work hand in hand with us however we condemn and discourage those that takes the law into their own hands."