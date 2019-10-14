Gambia: Government Accepts Janneh Commission Recommendation Against Mamboury Njie, Others

11 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Government of the Gambia has accepted the 'Janneh Commission's' recommendation that Mambury Njie, the Minister of Finance and others be warned against repeating their wrongs.

The government's decision is contained in its White Paper which was recently issued to the press shortly after cabinet deliberated on the findings and recommendations of the Janneh Commission.

In the same vein, the Government also refused the Commission's recommendation regarding the Auditor General to be moved to a suitable position in the Government or the public service.

Here is the White Paper Report report on the issue

The Government accepts the Commission's recommendations that the following persons should be reprimanded; Mr Mambury Njie; Mr Ousman Jobarteh; Mr Ousman Jammeh; Ms Isatou Auber; Mr Ismaila Sanyang; Mrs Yam B. Keita; Mr Lamin Nyabally; Dr Kalilou Bayo; Mr Abdoulie M. Sallah; and Mr Sulayman Samba. They are hereby admonished and warned against such conduct in the future.

The Commission also found the Accountant General, Mr Momodou L. Bah responsible for the transfer of public funds from the TMA to APRC Fundraising account. In the absence of any specific recommendation by the Commission, the Accountant General, Mr Momodou L. Bah is hereby admonished and warned against such conduct in the future.

Regarding the Commission's recommendation that the Auditor General be placed in another suitable position in Government or Public Enterprise, the Government is of the considered view that this recommendation was not part of the Commission's terms of reference.

The Government accepts the Commission's recommendation that Skye Bank should be fined D1,000,000 to represent the bank charges and other benefits it derived from illegal transactions by former President Yahya Jammeh.

