South Africa: Orania Student Teacher in Court for Statutory Rape After Allegedly Having Sex With Minor

14 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwagaae Seleka

A teacher-in-training is expected to appear in the Hopetown Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly having sex with a minor at a school in Orania - a whites-only town in the Northern Cape.

The teacher, who is out on bail, faces a statutory rape charge.

The suspect whose name is known to News24 can't be named because he has not pleaded.

According to Carel Boshoff, chairperson of the board of the Volkskool Orania, the accused was released on R5 000 bail and strict conditions were imposed.

Boshoff said they became aware of the incident on September 16 when members of the SA Police Service's Child Protection Unit visited the school to investigate a case of child molestation against a student teacher.

The student teacher was completing practical studies in Johannesburg at the time.

He was informed via WhatsApp to contact the principal on his return.

A letter was prepared informing the teacher that he was not allowed on the school premises and could not have any contact with learners.

The teacher received the letter when he returned to Orania on September 21 and he was arrested on September 23.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.