Zimbabwe: 'Price Increases, an Act By Zanu-PF Enemies'

14 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

Vice President Kembo Mohadi says rapid price increases currently being experienced in the country were the works of Zanu PF's enemies keen to see Zimbabweans revolting against their leaders.

He was addressing Zanu PF senior leaders at the party's Bulawayo provincial headquarters Sunday.

The VP said despite the increases, government will not be tempted to introduce price controls.

"Prices are being hiked every day to the detriment of the general populace," he said.

"People can no longer afford basic commodities. We are not going to legislate against prices increases. For sure we are not going to do that. But the question is what we are going to do to counter the increases."

The VP said government has set up silo industries as a way of countering the price increases.

"There is a connivance to let prices increase so that people revolt against Zanu PF. We have come up with Silo industries. Government has partnered with the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to manufacture cheap commodities at subsidised prices. Within a very short space of time, silo products will be all over," said Mohadi.

On the national transport crisis, the VP said government has acquired more ZUPCO buses that will service both urban and rural routes.

"By this Friday, we should see some changes in transport. We are doing something. We are also going to give rural people buses because they voted us," he said.

Mohadi also pledged government commitment to revive industry in Bulawayo, once regarded as the country's industrial hub.

"We are going to revive industries in Bulawayo. Bulawayo used to be likened to Johannesburg because of its industries," he said.

