Nigeria: Teenage Burundian in Lagos Open Final Today

14 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Newcomer Sada Nahimana from Burundi has had a smooth sail into the final of the women's singles of the first leg of 2019 Lagos Open Tennis Championship, which is ongoing at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

Eighteen-year old Nahimana defeated Fanny Oslund, a Swedish star, in straight set of 6-3,6-1 in the semi final decided yesterday.

Nahimana, the right-handed player, will now face Brazilian Laura Pigozzi in today's final match. Pigozzi beat Indian Riya Bhatia in another straight set of 6-2,6-2.

Interestingly, the Burundian star, Nahimana is coming to Lagos for the first time and she has shown since her first match of the main draws of the ITF World Tour that she meant business traveling down to Lagos.

Nahimana is well travelled having played at the junior tournaments of major grand slams. She played to the first round stage of the Australian Open Juinor 2019, so also was French Open 2019Junior where she played in the second round.

In 2018, she played in the second round of the Wimbledon Open Juinor and first round of US Open Juinor of that year.

Meanwhile, Frenchman Calvin Hemery defeated Zimbabwean Takanyi Garanganga 6-4 6-0 to reach the men's singles final. Hemery will play Setkic Aldin from BIH who defeated Pichler David from Bosnia and Herzegovina 6-2,5-7,6-3 in another semi final.

The finals of both the singles and doubles events were supposed to hold on Sunday, but were rescheduled to today because of heavy downpour in Lagos on Saturday which forced matches scheduled for that day to be shifted to yesterday.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
East Africa
Sport
Burundi
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means
Mortar Attack on UN Compound in Somalia
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.